TOKYO -- Asian stocks fell sharply on Monday morning, after growing expectations for a prolonged monetary tightening in the U.S. prompted a Friday sell-off in the U.S. stock market.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average fell nearly 2.8% in morning trade in Tokyo. It ended the morning session at 27,851.68, after touching a low of 27,788.12 -- the lowest point since Aug. 10.