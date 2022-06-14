Asian markets slide as investors fear U.S. interest rate hike

SINGAPORE -- Asian stocks retreated on Tuesday on the back of fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will take a particularly hawkish stance in hiking interest rates to tame inflation in the United States, which is at its highest in 40 years.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI was down 1.36% at the opening, after closing 3.5% lower the day before, making it a key underperformer in the region. Losses were also clocked by Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which fell 1.28% at the start of trade coupled with a 3.4% slide from the previous session.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor released data showing that annual inflation in the country at 8.6% in May -- the largest annual increase since December 1981. From gas to food, rising costs are putting severe pressure on Americans, with eyes now on how hawkish the Fed will be in hiking interest rates to tame soaring prices.

"The strength of price pressures ... seems to have raised the risk of the Fed hiking rates by even more than we had thought in order to bring inflation under control, and therefore of a sharper economic slowdown," wrote Oliver Allen, markets economist at Capital Economics in a note on Tuesday.

The shock from the inflation data was a precursor to the sharp sell-offs in Asian markets this week. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 3.4% to close at 658.2 on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index looking at losses of 2.2%, noted the Global Economics and Markets Research unit of United Overseas Bank in Singapore on Tuesday.

"Investors were increasingly worried of a more aggressive Fed tightening to rein in inflation," UOB observed. "According to the New York Fed survey, the public's expectations for inflation in the short term rose in May," it noted.

Analysts are expecting a sharp interest rate hike of 75 basis points by the Fed, and investors are worried. "Bonds and equities continue to sell off simultaneously," noted Stephen Innes, managing partner at commodity advisory service SPI Asset Management.

"China's increased commitment to zero-COVID is furthering supply-chain worries, leaving investors with a nasty case of bear market blues," he added. Asia's largest economy is racing to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a bar in Beijing.

Prospects of fresh lockdowns in the Chinese capital further stoked investor fears, just after punishing restrictions of movement in Shanghai to contain the coronavirus were recently eased.

"The talk on the street was about growing optimism that China will continue to move forward with a gradual reopening," noted Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange service provider Oanda. "China was just starting to recover from a two-month lockdown in Shanghai and now it seems they may see their zero-COVID strategy lead to a fresh wave of lockdowns."