TOKYO -- Asian shares were down Thursday morning and currencies came under pressure after the Federal Reserve continued to tighten U.S. monetary policy.

Following downward moves in U.S. equity markets overnight, Japan's blue-chip Nikkei Stock Average opened 0.95% lower. Stocks that are sensitive to global economic conditions fell sharply, with semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron dropping 1.7% as trading began on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Sony Group was down 1.8% at the open.