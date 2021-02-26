ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

Asian stock markets dive as US Treasury yields rise

Japan's Nikkei plunges 3% as benchmarks in South Korea and Australia also fall

A man walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock average in Tokyo on Feb. 26. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Stock markets across Asia are reeling after a surge in U.S. Treasury yields spurred investors to sell off shares with high valuations, particularly in the technology sector.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average plunged over 900 points, or 3%, at one point on Friday morning, marking the biggest percentage drop since June 2020. The broader Topix index fell more than 2%, while the country's emerging market Mothers index, which includes many startups, declined over 3% to nearly a two-month low.

Tech stocks took the brunt of the blow, with shares in SoftBank Group and Sony falling over 3%, while companies in the semiconductor sector, including Screen Holdings and Advantest, declined more than 5%. Stocks with high valuations also slumped -- online medical platform operator M3, which has a price to earnings ratio of over 160 -- fell more than 2%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index was down close to 3%, with shares in Samsung Electronics falling 3% and SK Hynix dropping 4%. Australia's bench mark declined over 2%.

The stock slide in Asia follows a tech sell-off on Wall Street that ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 1.8% and the Nasdaq tumbling 3.5% on Thursday.

The sharp fall in global stocks was prompted by a rise in the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield, which climbed up to 1.61% at one point, the highest since last February, unnerving investors who fear that higher inflation will spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tried to reassure the market, saying earlier this week that interest rates will remain low for some time to spur the economy. But his words seem to have done little to sooth investor qualms, and the market now appears to be factoring in the possibility of a future rate hike.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more