Asian stock markets dive as US Treasury yields rise

TOKYO -- Stock markets across Asia are reeling after a surge in U.S. Treasury yields spurred investors to sell off shares with high valuations, particularly in the technology sector.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average plunged over 900 points, or 3%, at one point on Friday morning, marking the biggest percentage drop since June 2020. The broader Topix index fell more than 2%, while the country's emerging market Mothers index, which includes many startups, declined over 3% to nearly a two-month low.

Tech stocks took the brunt of the blow, with shares in SoftBank Group and Sony falling over 3%, while companies in the semiconductor sector, including Screen Holdings and Advantest, declined more than 5%. Stocks with high valuations also slumped -- online medical platform operator M3, which has a price to earnings ratio of over 160 -- fell more than 2%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index was down close to 3%, with shares in Samsung Electronics falling 3% and SK Hynix dropping 4%. Australia's bench mark declined over 2%.

The stock slide in Asia follows a tech sell-off on Wall Street that ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 1.8% and the Nasdaq tumbling 3.5% on Thursday.

The sharp fall in global stocks was prompted by a rise in the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield, which climbed up to 1.61% at one point, the highest since last February, unnerving investors who fear that higher inflation will spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tried to reassure the market, saying earlier this week that interest rates will remain low for some time to spur the economy. But his words seem to have done little to sooth investor qualms, and the market now appears to be factoring in the possibility of a future rate hike.