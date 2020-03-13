Asian stocks follow Nikkei's 10% plunge in morning trade

TOKYO/HONG KONG -- Asian equity markets slipped further into panic mode on Friday morning after a historic rout on Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its biggest daily loss since 1987.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average plummeted 10% following the Dow's 9.9% decline on Thursday. The Nikkei dropped more than 1,800 points, recording the biggest single-day drop since April 1990 before the collapse of the country's economic bubble. The benchmark fell to 16,690, its lowest in intraday trading since November 2016.

The sharp fall pushed the index further into bear market territory, with the decline from its recent high in January exceeding 30%.

Japan's government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday with the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan, in which officials are expected to discuss a response to the equity market crash.

The Bank of Korea also said it was considering an emergency monetary policy meeting to discuss a interest rate cut, as the country's Kospi stock index dropped more than 8%, triggering a temporary halt to trading.

In Hong Kong the Hang Seng fell 5.7% on opening while Australia's benchmark ASX 200 index declined 7.3% taking losses in the past month to over 30%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index has fallen more than 20% this year and is on course for the worst week since 2008.

"With so much pessimism in the market right now, even large-scale measures by central banks or governments will be like pouring water on a hot stone," said Keita Kubota, head of Japanese equities at Neuberger Berman in Tokyo.

Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, said: "We are certainly in the midst of a severe global downturn and more drastic policy action from both central banks and governments should be expected. These volatile times are not likely to go away in a hurry."

Friday's market falls came at the end of a highly volatile week when global financial markets suffered huge losses amid rising concerns over the new coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from most of Europe for a month added fuel to the fire, clouding investor sentiment.

On Thursday, the Dow dropped nearly 10%, exceeding the 7.9% dive on Oct. 15, 2008 during the financial crisis. It was the Dow's worst loss since the 22.6% recorded on Black Monday in 1987. The 2,350-point decline was the biggest in history. The benchmark has now fallen more than 8,300 points -- over 28% -- from its all-time high on Feb. 12.

The broader S&P 500 index in the U.S. closed down 9.5% after a trading pause when the market's circuit breaker was triggered.

Following the pause in trade, the New York Fed announced that it would broaden purchases of U.S. government debt to medium- and long-term maturities and add new repo operations, which will provide more than $1.5 trillion in short-term liquidity this week.

But investors were also focused on events in Europe, where Italy has been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus and where the European Central Bank disappointed markets on Thursday when it decided not to cut interest rates.

Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research, said: "The European Central Bank lacked a sense of crisis which caused the indexes to plunge." France and other E.U. nations have followed Italy by introducing school shutdowns and other restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Falling oil prices have also weakened investor sentiment. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $2.14 or 6.5% to close at $30.84 on Thursday and is being traded at $30.74 during off-hour trading. The WTI has plunged 40% over the last month.

Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said: "While investors are looking for immediate remedies from governments and central banks, the virus spread has far outpaced the typical reaction time by governments in devising new policies to deal with a largely unprecedented economic and social event.

"Government bureaucracy simply has not kept pace with the nature of the outbreak and market expectations. For markets to be less anxious, we need to see the number of new infections stabilize [and] fiscal and monetary policy support implementation."