Asian stocks mainly weaker as investors weigh ECB stimulus

HONG KONG -- Shares in Japan rose but were weak across most of Asia in morning trade on Thursday, and the yen fell as investors weighed the slew of stimulus measures aimed at thwarting recessions as the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

Japanese shares climbed 0.5%, and the yen, often considered a haven bid during market stress, slipped 0.6% against the dollar, underscoring the surging demand for the greenback.

But South Korea's Kospi slumped 4.6% as the nation confirmed 152 more coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 8,565 with 91 deaths.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index plunged 12.4% as soon as it reopened after a two-day closure due to the lockdown of Luzon, triggering a circuit breaker. The Indonesia Stock Exchange halted trading for 30 minutes this morning after its index dropped 5%.

The euro held its ground against the dollar after the European Central Bank announced a temporary asset purchase program to buy public and private sector securities, worth 750 billion euros ($820 billion) until at least the end of 2020.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary action," Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB said in a statement. "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate."

In Asia, the move gave some investors an opportunity to sell.

"Market moves have been wild, and investors both retail and institutional alike have been using any rebound to sell their holdings to cash up," said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. "Today was no different, after the ECB.

"The impact on emerging markets has been quite pronounced as global fund managers have sold out of stocks in these markets. The demand for U.S. dollar is a key indicator of these moves."

The ECB's salvo follows stimulus efforts from governments and central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan, to limit shocks to their economies from a virus that has infected more than 200,000 people globally and left more than 8,700 dead.

While measures have been substantial, investors have continued to be apprehensive as the health crisis shows little signs of peaking, leading to wild gyrations across asset classes.

Oil climbed 10% on Thursday, rising from an 18-year low as it lost a quarter of its value on Wednesday. Gold, which has been heavily sold the past week, rose 0.8%.

U.S. 10-year bond yields were flat. Bonds have suffered their sharpest two-day sell-off in nearly 20 years due to investor concerns over the cost of the massive fiscal stimulus.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3%, the Shanghai Composite was 0.2% higher, Singapore's Strait Times nudged up 0.3% and Australia's ASX/200 fell 1.5%.

On Wednesday, the pandemic worsened. Italy reported the largest single-day death toll from the virus since the outbreak began in China in late 2019.

Authorities have swung to action as the probability of a global recession has soared, with nations shutting borders and locking down cities, threatening jobs and business supply chains.

Central banks have implemented emergency interest rate cuts while governments have announced billions of dollars of fiscal support packages. Six central banks have promised to discount dollars to banks to ease a squeeze in dollar funding.

But so far all this has failed to put a floor under markets with more than $17 trillion knocked off share prices since mid-January and markets across the globe falling over 20% from their recent highs to end an 11-year bull run, the longest on record.

The U.S. Senate has cleared a second major bill responding to the pandemic, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has signaled that the government might take equity positions as part of corporate rescues. Australia is expected to unveil its own quantitative easing package on Thursday.