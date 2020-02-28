ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Asian stocks slide following Wall Street plunge

Global market sell-off continues amid heightened coronavirus fears

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer
A display shows the Nikkei Stock Average plunging in Tokyo on Feb. 28. Shares mirrored the dismal performance of American markets. (Photo by Rie Ishii)

TOKYO -- Stock markets were sharply lower across Asia on Friday as the overnight plunge in U.S. markets spooked investors amid mounting concern about the spread of the coronavirus epidemic worldwide and its impact on the global economy.

Japanese stocks were among the worst hit, with the Nikkei Stock Average losing more than 900 points, or 4.2%, heading toward the fifth consecutive decline. The average stood at 21,017.30, down 930.93.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai composite index was off 3.3%, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 2.9%, South Korea's Kospi off 3.1% and the Jakarta composite index off 4.3%.

The yen was bought against the dollar, hitting a high of 108.94-95, up 1%.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took a drastic measure to contain the outbreak by announcing the closure of public schools, starting Monday, but the news was overshadowed by a 4.4% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight, the biggest one-day point drop ever.

"Fear took over investor sentiment," said Takeo Kamai, who oversees trading at CLSA Japan, following the announcement in the U.S. that there was a patient of the coronavirus with an unknown origin, which suggests that community spread is already occurring in the U.S.

Abe announced on Thursday the closing of public elementary, middle and high schools starting Monday. The unprecedented step was taken to quickly contain the virus in the run-up to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"Investors are very divided right now," Kamai said. "Some investors see this as an opportunity to reassess fundamentals and to bargain hunt in search of cheaper valuations for stocks they like, while others see the global slowdown and uncertainty as a trigger for further downside (in the Nikkei average) back to below 20,000."

The Nikkei average lost 6.5% in the last four days decline, while the U.S. blue chip average shed 11% this week alone.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media