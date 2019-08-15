Asian stocks struggle after Wall Street sell-off

TOKYO -- Asian stocks were trading mostly lower on Thursday following a 3% plunge in the U.S. overnight, as the political crisis in Hong Kong exacerbated broader worries about global economic growth.

The spreading demonstrations in Hong Kong have begun to weigh on the region's economy and added a new wrinkle to U.S.-China tensions, with U.S. President Donald Trump sending a tweet warning against Chinese military intervention in the restive city. A media report alleging that Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies engaged in cyber espionage in Africa also stirred concern.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.2% to close the morning session at 20,404.92. Major banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group came under pressure, as did regional peers in other markets, such as DBS Group Holdings of Singapore and HSBC Holdings in Hong Kong. Investors fretted over an inversion of short- and long-term interest rates, which could make it hard for banks to earn a spread from lending.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.7% in early afternoon trading following the release of retail, output and capital investment data for July that all pointed to a further slowdown in economic activity. The output data, in particular, alarmed investors by growing just 4.8% on the year, the slowest pace in 17 years.

"This is a clear sign that China's manufacturing sector is buckling under the pressure of continued escalations in the trade war, which is creating mass uncertainty and is depressing demand," noted economists at Moody's Economy.com.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index touched a new year-to-date low early in the session, though it rebounded and was up 0.3%.

Among Hong Kong shares, social media and gaming company Tencent Holdings was down more than 2% after the company's April-June earnings showed slower revenue growth than investors had been expecting.

In Taiwan, stocks were down 0.9%, with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. dropping 0.6%.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down more than 1%, while Australia's All Ordinaries index was off more than 2%. The markets in South Korea and India are closed for public holidays.