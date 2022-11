HONG KONG -- China and Hong Kong led a surge in Asian stock markets on Friday, following signs of easing U.S. inflation and Chinese policies to support the property sector.

Hong Kong's flagship Hang Seng Index surged by 5.42% on Friday morning, while the Hang Seng Tech Index rose by more than 7%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index rose 2.75% in the morning session while the KOSPI in South Korea rose 2.65%.