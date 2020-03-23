Asian stocks take further dive as US stimulus talks falter

HONG KONG/TOKYO -- Asian stocks and U.S. stock futures tumbled on Monday on investor concerns over the mounting numbers from the coronavirus pandemic and delays by the U.S. Congress to agree on a stimulus plan.

Treasury yields fell 12 basis points 0.82%, the yield on the 30-year paper declined to 1.43% and the dollar resumed its ascent against most currencies except the yen as investors continued to dump emerging market assets and switched over to the greenback.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 4%, Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.2%, South Korea's Kospi slumped 5.3% and Singapore's Strait Times Index tumbled 7.2%, taking losses in the past month to 30%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped over 8% at one point to an eight-year low.

In India, the BSE Sensex fell more than 9% in early trade to its lowest in more than three years as the country headed for a lockdown to try to arrest the spread of coronavirus, and as the market regulator raised margin requirements and capped derivatives exposure to curb volatility. The rupee fell past 76 to a dollar for the first time.

However Japan's market was higher in spite of admissions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a postponement of this year's Tokyo Olympics is being considered.

The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average closed morning trading at 16,633, up 80 points or 0.5% from Thursday.

The buying also appeared to be in reaction to a weaker yen, which would help Japanese exporters. The yen was hovering around 110.37 to the dollar early Monday.

Investors are weighing global stimulus plans against the deepening pandemic that has infected over 330,000 people and left more than 14,500 dead across 193 countries. The pace of infections is gathering pace, forcing countries to enforce restrictions on movement and leading to supply and demand shocks.

"The shutdown of significant parts of the economy imply that the world is heading for a global recession with a historical hit to economic activity especially in Q2 of this year," Michael Strobaek, Global Chief Investment Officer at Credit Suisse, said. "Our conclusion remains that it is too early to re-enter risk assets in any significant manner because a further sell-off cannot be excluded given the evolution of the pandemic."

"Valuations of risk assets have become more attractive but given the difficulty of estimating future earnings, it is not clear that they are already outright cheap," he said.

Dow futures fell 5% and toward the 18,000 line minutes after trading began, triggering the "limit down" circuit breaker. U.S. share prices last week plunged 913 points to 19,173 over fears of the novel coronavirus.

In the U.S. Senate, Democrats blocked a massive stimulus package on Sunday evening, arguing that Republicans are prioritizing corporations over American workers in the legislation. That raised fresh uncertainty over when a bipartisan deal can be reached.

Even with fiscal and monetary stimulus the global economy is expected to contract in the first half of the year as business activity grinds to a halt and employees face job losses. Goldman Sachs economists see the U.S. economy shrinking by almost a quarter in the April-June period, while Morgan Stanley sees a worse outcome -- a 30% drop.

In a Bloomberg interview on Sunday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard estimated the unemployment rate to hit 30% in the second quarter and GDP to take a 50% plunge.