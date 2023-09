NEW YORK -- Investor optimism on China has dropped to "lockdown lows," according to a Bank of America survey that found a net zero percent of fund managers expected a stronger Chinese economy in the next 12 months.

Growth expectations for the country are lower than they have been since May 2022, as "avoid China" emerges as a dominant principle driving a "dramatic shift" of money out of Chinese and other emerging market equities to U.S. stocks instead, according to the study.