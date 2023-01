TOKYO -- As it expands in Asia and the rest of the world, the Bank of New York Melon (BNY Mellon) plans to offer a custodial service for tokenized securities and crypto assets, its President and CEO Robin Vince told Nikkei.

BNY Mellon is said to be the oldest bank in the U.S., its precursor having set up shop in 1784. In the field of custodial services, it is the world's largest player, with $30 trillion in assets under watch.