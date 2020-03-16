BOJ starts emergency meeting as Nikkei volatile after Fed rate cut

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark index gyrated on Monday as investors waited for the outcome of a Bank of Japan emergency meeting that raised investor hopes for global policy coordination amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

The BOJ started a meeting at midday to discuss policy, accelerating plans to meet this week on the heels of an overnight move by the U.S. Fed to slash rates to nearly zero.

On opening Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average was up nearly 300 points to 17,726. The rise was the first in four days and followed a turbulent week that sent global stock markets crashing over fears of an economic slowdown, as the coronavirus pandemic hits supply chains while cases continue to surge in Europe and the U.S.

The index subsequently declined at one point 1.4% during Monday morning trade to 17,185. It ended the morning session broadly flat.

Central banks and governments have been scrambling to stem the market carnage, with the Fed cutting interest rates on Sunday as well as announcing the purchase of $700 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and announced $50 billion in federal funds to combat the spreading virus.

The Japanese yen soared after the U.S. Fed cut its key interest rate. It came off its highs following the BOJ's announcement, with the yen trading at around 107.5 per U.S. dollar.

The Bank of Japan announced on Monday that it would bring its policy meeting forward from Thursday as initially planned, as part of concerted efforts worldwide to shore up the global economy.

The coronavirus outbreak has battered the world economy, with countries closing borders, supply chains being disrupted, and workforces facing uncertainty. The gloomy outlook has some investors fearful of a corporate debt crisis and full-blown recession.

New coronavirus cases in Europe are topping levels seen in China at its peak. Over 160,000 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide.

"Ultimately, the global economic shock from COVID-19 needs a global response," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. "Central banks are ahead of governments on this, but more fiscal policies are being announced each day. We really need to see the fiscal side be more immediate to prevent a longer than needed economic slowdown."

G-7 finance ministers will hold an emergency telephone conference at 11 p.m. today Tokyo time to discuss the spread of the virus. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "We want to overcome these difficult times by working together."

According to Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based Pepperstone Group: "The market wants more, and there are genuine worries about small and medium enterprises and health in general. The [spread between] the forward rate agreement and the overnight index swap, forex basis and credit spreads are all at worrying levels and this is what the Fed would be most keen to solve."

The FRA/OIS spread -- a measure of future bank borrowing costs -- widened last week to its most since 2011, before narrowing slightly on the heels of the Fed's ramped up repo operations. Corporate bond spreads also began to widen in February, with moves most pronounced this month as companies faced a shortage of funding.

Other Asian markets also got off to a rough start on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.7% while Taiwan's benchmark declined over 1%. Singapore shares dropped further into negative territory, with the Straits Times index falling over 2%.

Meanwhile, mainland China's benchmark was down 0.25% and South Korea was down 1%.