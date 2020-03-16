BOJ to meet today as Nikkei rocky after US Fed rate cut

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark index opened up 1.6% on Monday morning after the Bank of Japan said it would hold an emergency meeting, raising investor hopes about global policy coordination amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

The BOJ will meet at midday after the U.S. Fed slashed rates to nearly zero overnight.

Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average jumped nearly 300 points to 17,726, its first rise in four days after a turbulent week that sent global stock markets crashing over fears of a global economic slowdown, as the coronavirus pandemic hits global supply chains while cases continue to surge in Europe and the U.S.

Central banks and governments have been scrambling to stem the market carnage, with the Fed cutting interest rates on Sunday as well as announcing the purchase of $700 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and announced $50 billion in federal funds to combat the spreading virus.

After the BOJ’s announcement, the yen declined 0.92 yen to 106.75 per U.S. dollar as investors pinned hopes on monetary easing, driving demand for the dollar.

The Bank of Japan announced on Monday morning that it will move its policy meeting up to this afternoon rather than on Thursday as initially planned, as part of concerted efforts worldwide to shore up the global economy.

Despite actions by policymakers, the Nikkei is already signaling a volatile week ahead, with the index dipping 1.4% during Monday morning trade to 17,185, reflecting investor worries of a corporate debt crisis.