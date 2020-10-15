BTS agency Big Hit makes roller-coaster market debut in Seoul

SEOUL -- Shares in Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind global K-pop sensation BTS, surged in their debut on Seoul's stock market on Thursday, briefly hitting the daily limit in South Korea's biggest IPO in three years.

Big Hit's shares opened at 270,000 won apiece, or two times of its IPO price, and were trading up around 12% in the morning, falling back on profit taking after initially surging 30%.

The company raised 962.6 billion won ($839.4 million), making it the largest IPO in the country since Celltrion Healthcare raised 1 trillion won in 2017. The debut boosted Big Hit’s market cap to 10.4 trillion won, putting it the 30th among constituents of the Kospi index.

Analysts had expected the stock to surge past its IPO price after BTS proved that its online content can offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on live concerts. Hana Financial Investment, a local brokerage house, set its target price at 380,000 won, 181% higher than the IPO price.

"We forecast that the company's growth will continue for some time thanks to the success of BTS, its flagship act, in the global market," said Kim Ji-young, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. "The company proved this in the first half of this year, overcoming the pandemic with sales of online content."

Big Hit founder and CEO Bang Si-hyuk remains the agency's biggest single shareholder, with a 34% stake, followed by game developer Netmarble with 20% and private equity STIC Investment with 7%. BTS's seven members together own a 1% stake, given to them by Bang in August as an incentive.

Eugene Investment & Securities said it expects Big Hit to quickly join the prestigious Kospi200 index, thereby attracting 64 billion won worth of passive funds. According to the brokerage, Big Hit will meet the index's minimum requirement of a 4.5 trillion won market cap given that its IPO price already value its at 4.6 trillion won.

The listing comes just days after BTS sparked a firestorm of criticism in China with band leader RM's remarks on the Korean War. Remotely addressing an awards ceremony at the New York-based Korea Society last week, RM said South Korea and the U.S. have shared a "history of pain" since the war -- a comment that did not go down well with either Chinese media or the country's internet users.

China fought on the side of North Korea against South Korea and the U.S. in the war, which lasted from 1950 to 1953. Beijing calls it the "Anti-U.S. Assistance War," to emphasize its alliance with Pyongyang.

While BTS has a relatively small following in China, the furor has impacted South Korean and other companies that have marketing ties to the band.

Listings featuring Samsung Electronics' BTS special edition smartphones and earphones disappeared from Chinese e-commerce platforms Tmall and JD.com as the controversy swirled. BTS-related posts from other companies, including sports fashion brand FILA and automaker Hyundai Motor, which have endorsement deals with the seven-member group, also disappeared from their official Weibo accounts, Chinese users said.

Big Hit did not respond to Nikkei Asia's request for comment on the issue.