China cuts U.S. Treasury holdings 10% on fear of asset freeze

BEIJING -- China is reducing its holdings of U.S. government debt this year, with the balance declining 9% in July from a year earlier as sanctions against Russia drive home the risks of relying on the dollar.

China's Treasury bond holdings came to $970 billion at the end of July, according to U.S. Treasury Department data -- a small increase from June, preceded by seven straight months of declines. While the total had been trending lower since 2018, amid the trade war between Washington and Beijing, it dropped by $100 billion, or nearly 10%, in the first half of 2022 alone.