TOKYO -- Foreign investors sold a record 10.79 trillion yen ($82.9 billion) more in Japanese government bonds (JGBs) than they bought in 2022, Ministry of Finance data out Thursday shows, underscoring their role in driving the recent upward pressure on yields.

The yearly tally, based on medium- and long-term debt securities, was the highest in comparable data going back to 2005. It topped the level in 2009, when investors liquidated holdings for cash in the wake of the global financial crisis.