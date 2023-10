TOKYO -- Soaring yields are leading to a sell-off of Japanese government bonds, as foreign investors anticipate the Bank of Japan adjusting its monetary stance at next week's policy board meeting.

Yields on 10-year JGBs touched 0.885% on Thursday, the highest level since July 2013 and near the 1% cap set by the BOJ in July, which Gov. Kazuo Ueda said at the time was a precautionary measure.