J.P. Morgan includes Indian government debt in global bond index

BENGALURU -- J.P. Morgan will include Indian government bonds in its emerging market index in a move that could trigger an inflow of billions of dollars into the nation's debt market.

The U.S. investment bank said on Friday that the introduction of the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) in 2020, which lets foreign investors buy specific government bonds without limits, along with "substantive market reforms for aiding foreign portfolio investment," led to the inclusion of Indian securities in the index.