JPMorgan declines to add India to widely followed bond index

LONDON/HONG KONG (Financial Times) -- JPMorgan has declined to include India in a widely followed bond index until at least next year after investors raised concerns about the domestic market's ability to handle the large volume of capital inflows expected to follow the move.

India's rupee-denominated bonds had been on "positive watch" for a year, prompting expectations among some analysts and investors that a decision would be made this month to add the debt to the GBI-EM Global Diversified index, with inclusion to follow in 2023.