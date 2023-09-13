ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bonds

Japan 10-year bond yields hit 9-year high on lookout for BOJ shift

Interest rate derivatives start to price in expectations of early end to negative rates

Speculation is mounting that the Bank of Japan will end its negative interest rate policy in early 2024, or even late this year.   © Reuters
TAKAHISA TAMURA and YASUHA MINAMI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark long-term interest rate reached a new nine-year high Tuesday on mounting expectations that the Bank of Japan will drop its negative interest rate policy sooner than once thought.

The yield on newly issued 10-year bonds climbed as high as 0.72% -- a point last seen in January 2014 -- continuing the increase that followed central bank Gov. Kazuo Ueda's comment that scrapping negative rates would be an option once sustainable 2% inflation is in reach. He also signaled tolerance of rising long rates.

Read Next

Latest On Bonds

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more