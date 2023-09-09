Japan, China pare U.S. Treasury holdings as currencies hit new lows

NEW YORK -- Japan and China's share of U.S. Treasury holdings has declined to the lowest on record as the U.S. issues more debt and the two Asian countries try to keep their own currencies from sliding past historic lows.

The top two holders of American debt accounted for $1.94 trillion in Treasury securities as of June. This is roughly a quarter of all U.S. debt held abroad but just under 8% of the total -- and a far cry from the high of a 25.4% overall share held by the two countries in 2007, according to Refinitiv data.