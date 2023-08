TOKYO -- Japanese investors are pouring money into U.S. bonds, spurred by speculation that the Federal Reserve's interest hikes are about to run their course.

Net purchases of medium- to long-term U.S. debt instruments reached a record 13.6 trillion yen ($93 billion) during the first half, according to data from Japan's Finance Ministry. The number marks a record for a six-month period since 2014, the earliest data available.