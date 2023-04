TOKYO -- Japanese life insurance companies are increasing their holdings of Japanese government bonds this fiscal year as they expect a shift in the Bank of Japan's ultraloose policy that will lift interest rates.

Nine of 10 major life insurers told Nikkei that they plan to raise their holdings of superlong-term 20- to 40-year JGBs in fiscal 2023, with the increase expected to top 2 trillion yen ($14.7 billion).