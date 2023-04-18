Japan's SMFG to issue AT1 bond worth $1bn

TOKYO -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is set to issue Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth 140 billion yen ($1 billion), Nikkei has learned, becoming the first major bank in the world to use the financial instrument that became a source of global market turmoil following a write-down by Credit Suisse.

AT1 bonds, a type of subordinate debt, have been issued by banks to beef up their capital without issuing new shares that would have diluted existing investors. But AT1 bonds fell out of favor with investors after the beleaguered Credit Suisse wrote down its batch on March 19, as part of a Swiss government-orchestrated rescue by its bigger rival UBS.