TOKYO -- Overseas investors snapped up Japanese bonds at a record pace for the week ended March 18, data published Friday by the Financial Ministry shows, as a recent move by the Bank of Japan forced short sellers to square their positions.

The investors bought 4.1 trillion yen ($31.4 billion) in medium-to long-term Japanese bonds on a net basis, more than for any week since tracking began in 2005. The previous record set in July 2021 was 2.57 trillion yen.