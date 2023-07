TOKYO -- Japanese investors purchased 14.6 trillion yen ($103 billion) worth of foreign debt on a net basis during the first half of this year, a record for a six-month period, driven by the shifting global bond market.

Their net purchases topped the previous high of 13.47 trillion yen in the second half of 2010. The investors bought medium- to long-term overseas debt on a net basis in the half for the first time in two years, Finance Ministry data released Monday shows.