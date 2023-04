TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities sold about 95 billion yen ($712 million) worth of ill-fated Credit Suisse bonds to mostly wealthy domestic clients who saw the value of those investments wiped out when the Swiss bank was rescued by rival UBS, sources said Friday.

This is the first known case of a Japanese securities firm having sold the Credit Suisse additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds to Japanese individuals.