MUFG delays AT1 bond issuance on post-Credit Suisse concerns

Investor demand in flux after Swiss bank's bonds were wiped out in takeover by UBS

The Japanese megabank had planned to bolster core capital with the issue.   © Reuters
YUKI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has decided to delay an issuance of yen-denominated additional tier 1 bonds planned for late April until at least mid-May, to sound out investor demand after Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds were wiped out as part of its rescue by UBS.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, the lead underwriter, announced the postponement on Monday. Funds raised by the planned issuance would be counted as core capital, complementing shareholder's equity and retained earnings.

