ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Bonds

Mizuho to lead China's first green bond sale backed by car loans

Japanese bank sees growth opportunity in ESG finance segment

A Polestar 2 electric vehicle sits on the stage at a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai on April 20.   © Reuters
YUSHO CHO, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Japan's Mizuho Bank will serve as a principal underwriter for China's first green bond that consists only of income streams from loans for low- and zero-emission cars as Beijing pursues an ambitious climate change goal.

The 910 million yuan ($142 million) offering will be created from loan claims held by a financial company affiliated with state-owned automaker SAIC Motor. Terms of the sale will be decided as soon as Tuesday.

Mizuho joins a co-lead manager team that also includes Guotai Junan Securities, Bank of China, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. The unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group is trying to position itself to catch more of such underwriting deals in what is seen as a growing market.

Market watchers report a certain level of demand for China's first green asset-backed security. Given the small size of the offering, some expect the bond may be priced about 20 basis points below the comparable interbank rate.

The environmental impact of the electric vehicles and other cars covered in the new bond have been certified.

President Xi Jinping has committed China to become carbon neutral by 2060, and the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide is promoting green bonds as a fundraising source to help meet this target. The green bond market has grown rapidly in China, with issuances reaching 200 billion yuan to 300 billion yuan a year.

Sales of low- and zero-emission autos are projected to grow 30% on the year to about 1.8 million vehicles in 2021. The expansion is expected to spur offerings of asset-backed securities certified as green bonds.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more