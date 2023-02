TOKYO -- Foreign investors have largely continued their selling of Japanese government bonds even after the Bank of Japan held its yield cap steady in January, as more players consider a shift to a tighter monetary policy to be inevitable.

Overseas investors unloaded nearly 4 trillion yen ($30.5 billion) worth of medium- to long-term Japanese government bonds on a net basis between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14, before the BOJ's policy meeting, according to Japan's Finance Ministry.