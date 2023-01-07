ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Bonds

Rakuten to issue $1.8bn in bonds to shore up mobile business

Company's biggest-ever offering comes after downgrade to junk rating

Rakuten chief Hiroshi Mikitani at a company presentation. The Japanese e-commerce company has struggled to overcome rising costs in its mobile phone business. (Photo by Mizuho Miyazaki)
NAOKI MATSUDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Rakuten Group is preparing to issue 250 billion yen ($1.87 billion) in bonds, Nikkei learned on Friday, the largest one-time issuance in Japanese e-commerce company's history as it struggles to overcome mounting costs in its mobile phone business.

The two-year bonds, with a maturity date of Feb. 10, 2025, will carry a coupon rate in the range of 2% to 4%. The bonds are scheduled to receive an A-rating from the Japan Credit Rating Agency on Jan. 27, when the company will also finalize the terms of the issuance.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close