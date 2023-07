TOKYO -- Overseas companies are turning to yen-denominated bonds to raise funds, with PayPal and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway joining the pack, as the Bank of Japan's commitment to massive monetary easing keeps interest rates stable.

The offerings of yen-denominated bonds reached a four-year high of 851.8 billion yen (about $6.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, according to SMBC Nikko Securities.