TOKYO -- Overseas investors bought a net 1.05 trillion yen ($7.83 billion) in Japanese stocks during the five trading sessions through April 14 as billionaire investor Warren Buffett signaled his confidence in the market.

In an interview with Nikkei on April 11, Buffett said that his Berkshire Hathaway had increased its stake in five leading Japanese trading houses. He said he intends to add to his investments in Japan.