Burger King India jumps 131% in whopper of IPO

MUMBAI -- U.S. fast-food company Burger King's Indian subsidiary sizzled in its stock market debut Monday, ending the first trading day 131% higher than its issue price on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Burger King India opened at 115.35 rupees in its maiden trade, which was 92% higher than its issue price of 60 rupees on the BSE. The stock ended the day at 138.40 rupees, or about $1.88.

The first-day pop follows an outpouring of interest in the initial public offering and comes amid global optimism that the first COVID-19 vaccines will mark the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Avinash Gorakshakar, head of the research advisory desk at Profitmart, attributed the strong response to excess liquidity in the hands of market participants, especially high net worth individuals.

"Now even loss-making companies are being gobbled up," he said. "That's the kind of frenzy we are seeing."

The portion of the offering for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 86 times, while retail investors and non-institutional investors subscribed 68 times and 354 times, respectively.

During the financial year ended March 2020, Burger King India posted revenue of 8.46 billion rupees ($115 million), up from 6.44 billion rupees a year earlier. However, the company's draft prospectus showed continued net losses since the financial year ended March 2018.

"Most people are expecting that by the end of next year, they will break even -- they will show a positive bottom line," Gorakshakar said. "The market is just looking at growth numbers, not at profitability in that sense."

The fact that well-established restaurant chains such as Burger King are seen as having a competitive advantage amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is still spreading in the South Asian country, is also believed to have led to investor interest.

Quick-service restaurants, "in particular the chain QSRs, were the first to demonstrate recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19," the company said in the prospectus. "Chain QSRs, including Burger King, generally have the infrastructure and process for delivery services in place long before the COVID-19 crisis and were able to adapt to the government restrictions swiftly."

Burger King India, which started operation in 2013, has raised 8.1 billion rupees through the IPO. The company intends to repay debt and expand the restaurant network. The Whopper maker operates 268 outlets in India, including eight franchises.

It is competing with fast-food brands such as McDonald's, KFC, Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut. India's rising middle class and disposal income can be credited for the growing popularity of QSRs.

Mordor Intelligence expects India's food service market to reach $95.7 billion by 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period.

"The concept of quick serving restaurants has been successful in the country due to shorter lead time and quicker food consumption alternatives for the consumers," it said in a note.