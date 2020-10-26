ByteDance weighs listing China unit Douyin

SHANGHAI -- Chinese entertainment upstart ByteDance is considering a public listing of Douyin, the domestic version of short video app TikTok, Nikkei learned on Monday.

The Chinese company's U.S. operation has been pressured by the administration of President Donald Trump. But the company has continued growing with domestic subscribers of over 600 million and seems to have determined it is a good timing for a listing.

Sources at ByteDance told Nikkei that the Chinese company has already started the initial stage of dialogue with investment banks over the listing, to occur either in Hong Kong or Shanghai. A ByteDance spokesperson declined to comment.

ByteDance is providing services under the name TikTok overseas, including in the U.S. and Japan, and as Douyin in China. The company has reportedly been considering listing the Douyin business.