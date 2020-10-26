ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

ByteDance weighs listing China unit Douyin

Chinese entertainment upstart is in talks with investment banks, sources say

Chinese entertainment upstart ByteDance is considering a public listing of Douyin, the domestic version of short video app TikTok.    © Reuters
NAOKI MATSUDA, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Chinese entertainment upstart ByteDance is considering a public listing of Douyin, the domestic version of short video app TikTok, Nikkei learned on Monday.

The Chinese company's U.S. operation has been pressured by the administration of President Donald Trump. But the company has continued growing with domestic subscribers of over 600 million and seems to have determined it is a good timing for a listing.

Sources at ByteDance told Nikkei that the Chinese company has already started the initial stage of dialogue with investment banks over the listing, to occur either in Hong Kong or Shanghai. A ByteDance spokesperson declined to comment.

ByteDance is providing services under the name TikTok overseas, including in the U.S. and Japan, and as Douyin in China. The company  has reportedly been considering listing the Douyin business.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close