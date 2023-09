HONG KONG -- Troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said Thursday evening that founder and Chairman Xu Jiayin is suspected of committing crimes, the latest sign of distress at the debt-laden company.

In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China Evergrande said the company "received notification from relevant authorities" that Xu, also known as Hui Ka-yan, has been "subject to mandatory measures in accordance with the law due to suspicion of illegal crimes."