HONG KONG -- China Evergrande Group shares plunged 79% on Monday, their first trading day following a suspension of more than 17 months.

Shares in the embattled real estate developer opened 87% lower and ended the day at 0.35 Hong Kong dollars. Trading had been halted since March 21, 2022, when shares were priced at HK$1.65. Evergrande was the most traded stock in Hong Kong on Monday, with about 1.85 billion shares changing hands.