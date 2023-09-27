ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China debt crunch

China Evergrande stock down 19% on news chairman held by police

Heavily indebted developer's restructuring plan now in even greater doubt

China Evergrande Group's restructuring plan is under scrutiny following more bad news.    © AP
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- News that the chairman of China Evergrande Group is being held by police has further clouded the embattled Chinese developer's restructuring plan and sent its shares sinking on Wednesday.

Police in China took Hui Ka-yan away earlier this month and are holding the Evergrande chairman in a designated destination, according to a Bloomberg report published midday, citing sources. It is unclear why Hui is being held, which does not mean he has been officially charged with a crime, the report said.

