China debt crunch

China bans paper land deals that drive up hidden local debt

Localities could see fiscal freeze worsen without sales to investment vehicles

Developers have had little appetite to buy land rights from local governments as the housing market has chilled. (Photo by Iori Kawate)
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's central government is cracking down on local authorities' use of public investment vehicles to pad thinning revenue from land sales, a practice that is leaving many regions with ballooning off-the-books debt.

Selling usage rights for state-owned land to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) has been a fiscal lifeline for many cash-strapped cities and provinces, especially as the recent economic slowdown and chill in the housing market has left developers with little appetite to buy more property to build on.

