China home price survey shows wider fall amid Country Garden woes

BEIJING/HONG KONG -- The decline of new residential sale prices widened across China in July, a fresh survey by the National Bureau of Statistics shows.
Prices dropped from the previous month in 70% of 70 major cities covered in the research.
Prices dropped in 49 cities in July, 11 more than June, as market sentiment dims
