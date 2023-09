HONG KONG -- Chinese real estate developer Country Garden Holdings made coupon payments on two U.S. dollar bonds ahead of a 30-day grace period deadline on Tuesday, avoiding a default that would have further pressured the nation's ailing property sector.

The Guangdong-based company paid investors a total of $22.5 million in interest on the two $500 million bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter. Country Garden missed the coupon payments in early August.