HONG KONG -- The decision by China's central bank to keep a key mortgage lending rate unchanged highlights the challenge facing Beijing: how to stimulate the economy while also protecting bank profits?

The People's Bank of China surprised markets by keeping the five-year loan prime rate at 4.2% on Monday and only cutting the one-year rate by 10 basis points to 3.45%. Markets had expected a cut to the former and a bigger reduction in the latter.