ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China debt crunch

China's top banks report rising bad loans as property woes spread

Nonperforming loans jumped 7.6% in first half at four big state-owned lenders

Nonperforming loans at the four big state-owned Chinese banks reached 1.202 trillion yuan ($164.8 billion) in the first six months of 2023. (Nikkei montage/Source photo by AP and Reuters) 
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's top lenders have reported an increase in bad loans during the first half of the year amid predictions that credit problems in the property sector will grow worse.

The state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of China (BOC), China Construction Bank (CCB) and Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) said in recent days that their total nonperforming loans (NPLs) reached 1.202 trillion yuan ($164.8 billion) in the first six months of 2023, up 7.6% from 1.117 trillion yuan at the end of last year.

Read Next

Latest On China debt crunch

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more