ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China debt crunch

China taps public funds to ease risks from small, midsize banks

Local governments increase special bond issuances as bad loans squeeze lenders

Bank of Dandong received an injection of public funds from Liaoning province in spring 2022. (Photo by Shin Watanabe)
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese provinces and other local governments are escalating fundraising efforts to support small and midsize banks, hoping to curb risks to the financial system as bad loans become a serious problem.

Local governments issued 147.3 billion yuan ($20.3 billion) in special bonds meant to finance injections into banks during the January-July period, Chinese media report. The bonds were issued by 13 provinces, autonomous regions and prefecture-level cities, with the money going to 125 banks.

Read Next

Latest On China debt crunch

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more