HONG KONG -- Non-performing loans to the real estate sector are piling up at China's major listed banks even as they seek to reassure investors that any impact from deteriorating asset quality will be manageable.

As of the end of June, the aggregate level of NPL to the sector reached 234.69 billion yuan ($34 billion), a 27.3% increase from the end of last year, according to an analysis by Nikkei Asia. This compares to a 6.5% increase in the overall NPL to all sectors.