Chinese buildings go unfinished as cash crunch hits local developers

ZUNYI, China -- An unfinished office building here in this inland Chinese city has at least one occupant.
"I've only been paid once so far this year," said a security guard who works at the site alone and sleeps there overnight.
Debt-laden local government financing vehicles face soaring bond yields
ZUNYI, China -- An unfinished office building here in this inland Chinese city has at least one occupant.
"I've only been paid once so far this year," said a security guard who works at the site alone and sleeps there overnight.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.