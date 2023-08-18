ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China debt crunch

Chinese buildings go unfinished as cash crunch hits local developers

Debt-laden local government financing vehicles face soaring bond yields

This office building of more than 30 stories has been left unfinished and is occupied by a lone security guard. (Photo by Noriyuki Doi)
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

ZUNYI, China -- An unfinished office building here in this inland Chinese city has at least one occupant.

"I've only been paid once so far this year," said a security guard who works at the site alone and sleeps there overnight.

