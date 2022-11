HONG KONG -- China Evergrande's creditors have sold off a plot of land in Hong Kong where the debt-swamped property developer had planned to build a Versailles Palace-like mansion.

The 2.2 million-square-foot (204,000 sq. meters) parcel in the financial hub's New Territories, dubbed "Project Castle," was unloaded for some $636.9 million to pay off debts linked to the site, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday.