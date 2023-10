HONG KONG -- Shares in the electric vehicle unit of the embattled property developer China Evergrande Group resumed trading in Hong Kong on Monday.

Trading in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, which had been suspended since Sept. 28, opened at 0.530 Hong Kong dollars, or 5% lower than the previous close. Price movements have been volatile, ranging between plus or minus around 10%, and closing the day at HK$0.510, or 9% lower.