ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China debt crunch

Evergrande unit probed by Chinese securities watchdog

Unspecified allegations refer to a breach in disclosure rules

China Evergrande Group holds 63% of the shares in Hengda Real Estate, its unlisted domestic property arm.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- China's securities watchdog has initiated an investigation into a core subsidiary of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group.

Hengda Real Estate, Evergrange Group's unlisted domestic property arm, issued a statement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website on Wednesday saying it received an official notification about the investigation. The company said in the statement that the China Securities Regulatory Commission is alleging a possible breach of disclosure rules by Hengda, but did not elaborate on details.

Read Next

Latest On China debt crunch

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more